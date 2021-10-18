Tibetan activists removed from site of Beijing Games torch ceremony

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece: Four Tibetan activists were removed from outside the archaeological site of ancient Olympia and detained on Monday (Oct 18), an hour before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch lighting ceremony.

The activists, three women and one man, were taken to the police station in ancient Olympia, a spokesperson for the group of activists said. The spokesperson said they had neither protested nor unfurled any banners.

An ancient Olympia police station official told Reuters the four had been detained, but not arrested.

"We do not know yet how it will develop," the police official said. "We cannot give out any more information at this point."

Two human rights activists protested in Athens on Sunday and were arrested. They had unfurled a Tibetan flag and hung a banner reading Free Hong Kong - Revolution from the Acropolis monument.