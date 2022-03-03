Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Belarus clubs and national team barred from playing at home in UEFA competitions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Belarus clubs and national team barred from playing at home in UEFA competitions

Belarus clubs and national team barred from playing at home in UEFA competitions

FILE PHOTO: Football - Europa League - Round of 16 draw - Nyon, Switzerland - Feb 28, 2020. General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters before the draw. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

03 Mar 2022 09:23PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 09:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Belarusian clubs and the national team will have to play all their home matches in UEFA competitions at neutral venues with no spectators allowed, European football's governing body announced on Thursday (Mar 3).

Belarus has been used as a key staging post for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing widespread condemnation.

"The UEFA Executive Committee met today and decided that all Belarusian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues with immediate effect," a statement read.

"Furthermore, no spectators shall attend matches in which the teams from Belarus feature as host."

UEFA said its Executive Committee would convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary.

World governing body FIFA and UEFA have already suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football until further notice as a result of the invasion.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on the eve of the Games following threats of boycotts by other teams.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

UEFA Belarus Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us