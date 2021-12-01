Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Belarus protests to Czech Republic over expulsion of football chief - TASS
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Belarus protests to Czech Republic over expulsion of football chief - TASS

01 Dec 2021 11:04PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 11:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : The Foreign Ministry of Belarus has summoned the Czech Republic's charge d'affaires to protest over the expulsion of the head of the Belarus Football Federation, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Czech police have detained Belarus Football Federation chief Vladimir Bazanov and his wife on suspicion they breached COVID-19 pandemic rules by not having applied for an exemption to travel restrictions, local media reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us