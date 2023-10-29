Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Beleaguered England win toss, ask India to bat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Beleaguered England win toss, ask India to bat

Beleaguered England win toss, ask India to bat
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 England's David Willey celebrates with Moeen Ali after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli, caught by Ben Stokes REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Beleaguered England win toss, ask India to bat
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 England fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Beleaguered England win toss, ask India to bat
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 India fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Beleaguered England win toss, ask India to bat
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 India fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Beleaguered England win toss, ask India to bat
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 India fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

29 Oct 2023 04:51PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2023 05:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUCKNOW, India : England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against India as the holders seek ways to snap their losing streak at the 50-overs World Cup on Sunday.

England's title defence is only mathematically alive since they have slumped to the bottom of the points table following five defeats in six matches.

"We need to focus on the cricket that we know we can play, and in the way we want to play," Buttler said.

"We will bring our best and make the most of the occasion.

"Playing against India in a World Cup in front of a packed crowd is always something special."

Their task will be cut out against hosts India, who remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament after playing five matches.

Home captain Rohit Sharma said they wanted to bat first anyway.

"It's a good opportunity for us, it looks like a good pitch. We don't mind batting first," Sharma said.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.