Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Belgian club Leuven dismiss former Wales manager Coleman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Belgian club Leuven dismiss former Wales manager Coleman

Belgian club Leuven dismiss former Wales manager Coleman

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Wales vs Panama - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - November 14, 2017 Wales manager Chris Coleman applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo

12 Jun 2025 03:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman has been fired by OH Leuven six months after joining them, the Belgian club said.

The former Wales defender was appointed in December by Leuven, whose owners also control Leicester City, and he led them to an 11th-place finish, enough to qualify for playoffs for a potential spot in European club competition next season.

"In those playoffs, the performances remained below expectations. That is why the club is now opting for change with a view to next season and is ending the collaboration with Coleman," Leuven said in a statement.

Coleman, 55, took Wales to the European Championship semi-finals in 2016. He also managed English clubs Fulham, Sunderland and Coventry City, and Spain's Real Sociedad.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in London; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement