Belgian club Leuven dismiss former Wales manager Coleman

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman has been fired by OH Leuven six months after joining them, the Belgian club said.

The former Wales defender was appointed in December by Leuven, whose owners also control Leicester City, and he led them to an 11th-place finish, enough to qualify for playoffs for a potential spot in European club competition next season.

"In those playoffs, the performances remained below expectations. That is why the club is now opting for change with a view to next season and is ending the collaboration with Coleman," Leuven said in a statement.

Coleman, 55, took Wales to the European Championship semi-finals in 2016. He also managed English clubs Fulham, Sunderland and Coventry City, and Spain's Real Sociedad.

