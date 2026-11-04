Belgian court backs home-grown player rules, rejects Royal Antwerp challenge

Nov 4 : A Brussels court has rejected a challenge by Belgian club Royal Antwerp and player Lior Refaelov to football rules requiring clubs to field a minimum number of "home-grown players", finding they did not breach EU law.

The French-speaking Court of First Instance dismissed the request to annul an arbitration award from July 2020 that had found the Belgian football association's (RBFA) rules compatible with EU free movement and competition law.

The club and the player had challenged European soccer governing body UEFA's rules and those of the Belgian football association that require a minimum number of home-grown players to be included in the teams.

Antwerp had argued that the rules hamper a professional club from recruiting and fielding players who do not meet the requirement of local or national roots, violating both EU competition and free movement of workers rules.

The EU Court of Justice had said in 2023 that the rules could be contrary to EU law, but that it was up to a national court to decide whether that is the case.

However, the Belgian court said the rules serve the legitimate aim of encouraging youth development and reducing clubs' reliance on financial muscle.

Since the 2008-09 season, UEFA regulations have required a minimum of eight home-grown players in a club's 25-man squad.

In 2011, the RBFA introduced similar regulations requiring clubs to have eight players trained by Belgian clubs, with at least six named in the matchday squad.

The court acknowledged they restrict competition to some extent, but said that they did not go beyond what was necessary.

The court also said the evidence did not show a disproportionate effect on foreign players seeking to play in Belgium while also finding no collusion between UEFA and national federations.

It also noted that a player's nationality was irrelevant as a foreign player trained in Belgium could qualify as a home-grown player.

Reuters has contacted the club for comment.