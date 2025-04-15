Logo
Belgian Evenepoel set to return after 'hardest battle'
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - UCI World Championships 2024 - Zurich, Switzerland - September 22, 2024 Gold medallist Belgium's Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium after winning the men's elite individual time trial to become world champion REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - UCI World Championships 2024 - Men's Elite Road Race - Zurich, Switzerland - September 29, 2024 Belgium's Remco Evenepoel in action with Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
15 Apr 2025 01:26AM
Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel said on Monday he had doubted if he would ever be able to recover from injuries sustained in a horror crash in December, while confirming his comeback at this week's Brabantse Pijl race in Flanders.

The 25-year-old Belgian suffered multiple injuries in the accident, including fractures to his rib, shoulder blade and hand, contusions to his lungs, and a dislocation of his right clavicle that left the surrounding ligaments torn.

He crashed into a postal vehicle's open door while he was on a training ride in Oetingen, Belgian media reported.

"After days, weeks, months of waiting and waiting, I can finally look towards my first races. The way to where I am now has been very hard and challenging," Evenepoel, who had surgery on the day of the crash, wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Definitely the hardest battle of my life so far. Mentally and physically, I can honestly say that I have been under the ground and really doubted a lot of my future. Loads of tears and frustration were present in our life."

Source: Reuters
