Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps will remain on the calendar in four out of six years to 2031 after agreeing a contract extension, the Liberty Media-owned sport announced on Wednesday.

Formula One said the race would be held in the 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031 seasons. This year's grand prix is already confirmed for July 27.

The alternate venue for 2028 and 2030 has yet to be confirmed.