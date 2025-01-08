Belgian GP to stay on F1 calendar in four of six years to 2031

:The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps will drop off the Formula One calendar in 2028 and 2030 as part of a contract extension announced on Wednesday to host four races in the six years to 2031.

Liberty Media-owned Formula One said the race would be held in the 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031 seasons. This year's grand prix is already confirmed for July 27 and will also feature a Saturday sprint.

The alternate venue for 2028 and 2030 has yet to be confirmed, with potential candidates elsewhere in Europe as the sport introduces a rotational system to a 24-race format.

Imola in Italy and the current Spanish Grand Prix circuit outside Barcelona both face uncertain futures, with Madrid scheduled to host a race from 2026 to 2035.

Imola's contract expires in 2026, with Italy's main race at Monza confirmed until at least 2031.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort has already decided to drop off the calendar after 2026 but France, which last had a grand prix in 2022, and Germany, absent since 2020, could re-enter the picture.

Formula One is keen to return to Africa for the first time since 1993, with interest in both Rwanda and South Africa, and there has also been talk of further expansion in Asia.

Belgium featured in the first Formula One world championship season in 1950 and the Spa circuit ranks with Monaco, Monza and Silverstone among the sport's most historic venues.

Spa's contract had been due to expire after this year's race.

First used in 1921, the circuit has hosted 57 grands prix and is the longest on the calendar with its famed plunge down to Eau Rouge/Raidillon and the long Kemmel straight.

"Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula One," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

"In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience."

New grandstands have been built in recent years at a circuit that had an attendance of 380,000 over the three day weekend last season.