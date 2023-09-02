Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Belgian Origi joins Forest on loan from Milan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Belgian Origi joins Forest on loan from Milan

Belgian Origi joins Forest on loan from Milan

Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - April 15, 2023 AC Milan's Divock Origi reacts REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/file photo

02 Sep 2023 09:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Belgian international Divock Origi has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from AC Milan, the Premier League side announced on Friday.

Origi joins Forest's last-minute signings, along with Irish centre-back Andrew Omobamidele, Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, Argentine defender Nicolas Dominguez and Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares.

"Divock returns to the Premier League to further add strength to our squad. We wanted to bolster our attacking options and Divock certainly helps us to do that," Forest Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson said in a statement.

Origi joined Milan on loan from Liverpool last summer after making 36 appearances in all competitions, including eight in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old joined the Merseyside club in 2014 and made 175 appearances, scoring 41 goals and providing 18 assists.

During his eight-year spell he won an FA Cup, League Cup and Premier League title with Jurgen Klopp's side, as well as scoring in semi-finals and final of Liverpool's 2019 UEFA Champions League-winning campaign.

Origi, who has 32 caps for Belgium, made his international debut in May 2014.

Forest visit Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. They are 14th in the league standings, with three points from three games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.