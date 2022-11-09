Logo
Sport

Belgium coach Martinez leaving Lukaku decision until last minute
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Belgium v France - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 7, 2021 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku reacts REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Republic of Ireland v Belgium - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - March 26, 2022 Belgium coach Roberto Martinez reacts REUTERS/Phil Noble
09 Nov 2022 03:44PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 03:44PM)
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says striker Romelu Lukaku must be fit enough to play in the group stage at the World Cup or he will not be selected.

Martinez will name his squad for Qatar on Thursday and is leaving it as late as possible to make a decision on the Inter Milan forward, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is working his way back to fitness.

"The decision will be made just before we announce the list," Martinez was quoted by L’Equipe.

"It will relate to the three first round matches. If he is fit to participate in one of those, he is a player we want in our team. If he cannot, he will not be selected."

Lukaku is undergoing daily tests with Belgium team doctors having made two substitute appearances for Inter since August.

Belgium open their campaign against Canada on Nov. 23, before meeting Morocco four days later and Croatia on Dec. 1.

"We are seeing signs of improvement, but we will wait until just before the announcement to give us more time," added Martinez.

"We have to assess the improvement to help estimate the timeline for his recovery. If he’s fit by Dec. 1, he’ll be with us."

Source: Reuters

