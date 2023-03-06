Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Belgium defender Alderweireld retires from international duty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Belgium defender Alderweireld retires from international duty

Belgium defender Alderweireld retires from international duty
Belgium's Toby Alderweireld looks dejected after Belgium are eliminated from the 2022 World Cup. (File photo: Reuters/Bernadett Szabo)
06 Mar 2023 07:38PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 07:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld has retired from the national side after an international career spanning 13 years with 127 caps.

Alderweireld, 34, was part of the national side that beat Brazil to reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, but ended on a low note as Belgium exited at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

That disappointing campaign also led to the retirement of another member of Belgium's "golden generation" - forward Eden Hazard.

Alderweireld's career has taken him from Ajax Amsterdam to Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and current side Royal Antwerp.

The defender told the Belgian football association's website that it had been his dream as a little boy to play for the national team.

"I am very grateful this dream has become a reality," he said. "With pain in my heart I announce that I will retire from the Belgian Red Devils with immediate effect."

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

football Belgium

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.