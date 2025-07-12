Belgium end Portugal's quarter-final dreams with a 2-1 victory at Euro 2025

SION, Switzerland :Belgium's Janice Cayman struck deep in injury time in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Portugal in their final Group B game at Euro 2025 on Friday that extinguished the Portuguese team's dreams of advancing to their first European knockout round.

Belgium, who had already been eliminated from quarter-final contention before kick-off, finished third in Group B, while Portugal, who needed a win to advance, were fourth. Spain and Italy both went through after the Spaniards won their match 3-1.

Belgium, who had two goals disallowed after VAR checks, had a dream start as captain Tessa Wullaert scored in the third minute after Jill Janssens raced down the right flank before slotting a low cross to the captain. Wullaert steered her shot into the far corner past goalkeeper Patricia Morais.

"I am happy I managed to score at this tournament obviously, but me helping the team secure a victory, our only victory - that is way more important to me," Wullaert said.

The Belgians, quarter-finalists in 2022, held strong under an onslaught of desperate Portuguese attacks until Telma Encarnacao bagged an equaliser in the 87th minute to breathe some hope into the Portuguese side.

But Cayman sealed Belgium's victory with a 96th-minute goal that happened largely thanks to terrible Portugal defending, when she pounced on a loose ball and fired home.

Belgium's Mariam Toloba and Amber Tysiak both had goals disallowed in a roller-coaster second half, Toloba for a foul in the build-up and Tysiak for offside.

Belgium lost midfielder Jassina Blom, who was carried off on a stretcher in the first half with an apparent knee injury and reappeared later on crutches.

Portugal had kept alive their Euros campaign with a dramatic come-from-behind 1-1 draw with Italy, but there were no late-game heroics on Friday and tears flowed after the final whistle.

"The early goal unsettled us a bit," Portugal coach Francisco Neto said. "We were more nervous during the first 20 minutes but then we settled into the game.

"We had a very, very good second half. We created plenty of chances but couldn't finish them, and that made the difference."

Portugal had an emotional start to their tournament, opening against world champions Spain on the same day that Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota died with his brother in a car crash.

Dozens of Jota shirts and signs dotted the Portugal crowd on Friday.

"I feel sad, I wanted more obviously," said Portugal defender Lucia Alves. "I wanted to play in the quarter-finals for my country."