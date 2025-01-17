Belgium fire coach Tedesco-reports

BRUSSELS :Belgium have fired coach Domenico Tedesco after a series of disappointing results in recent months, local media reported on Friday.

The decision had been widely anticipated for weeks, especially after Tedesco failed to show up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers draw in December, but only formalised after a meeting of the Belgian football association on Friday, reports said.

An official confirmation is expected later on Friday.

Tedesco, who was under contract until 2026, departs after Belgium limped out of last year’s European Championship in the last 16 and then finished third in their Nations League group in the second half of 2024, winning one of six matches.

His position became untenable after Belgium lost to Israel in neutral Hungary in their last Nations League game in November.

Tedesco’s tenure started brightly without defeat in his first 13 matches in charge after taking over from Roberto Martinez following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But by then he had already had a row with Thibaut Courtois, which saw the Real Madrid goalkeeper refuse to play for the national team as long the 39-year-old Italian-born German coach was in charge of the Belgian side.

Tedesco’s last 10 games in charge from June saw Belgium win only twice, stuttering through the group phase at Euro 2024 and performing poorly in the Nations League.

Belgian media have speculated in recent days about a possible successor, including a return for Thierry Henry, who served as Martinez’s assistant for a spell.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)