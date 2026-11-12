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Belgium get Doku back but Lukaku out with hip problem
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Belgium get Doku back but Lukaku out with hip problem

Belgium get Doku back but Lukaku out with hip problem
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - November 7, 2026 Manchester City's Jeremy Doku in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Belgium get Doku back but Lukaku out with hip problem
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - November 7, 2026 Manchester City's Jeremy Doku in action with Nottingham Forest's Daniel Munoz Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Belgium get Doku back but Lukaku out with hip problem
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Fenerbahce v Liverpool - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - November 4, 2026 Fenerbahce's Romelu Lukaku reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer
12 Nov 2026 03:06AM
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Nov 11 : The return of Jeremy Doku to the Belgium squad has handed coach Mark van Bommel a luxury problem, he said on Wednesday.

Doku, who was ill during the World Cup and had a subdued tournament, missed the opening four matches of the new Nations League campaign in September and October because of injury.

The winger is now fit, however, for their last two Group A1 fixtures against Turkey in Izmir on Thursday and Italy in Brussels on Sunday.

"I'm very pleased to have Jeremy back in the squad," Van Bommel told a press conference. 

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"It certainly makes selecting the starting line-up more difficult, but I think all five wingers are capable of playing on either side. It's a puzzle, but a nice problem to have. I can't give you an answer yet as to who will play," he said.

Belgium, however, will be without record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku.

"Romelu is having some problems with his hip. He was already feeling it yesterday. He is still able to train, but we have mutually decided not to include him in the line-up," added the coach.

"He is an important player for us, both on and off the pitch. He's only started one match so far, but he has already made an important contribution, including as a substitute.

"So I hope I can get him fit again in time for the match against Italy," Van Bommel said.

Belgium are third in Group A1 with six points, behind leaders France on 10 and Italy on seven. The top two advance to the quarter-finals in March.

France face Italy in Milan on Thursday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
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