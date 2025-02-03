Belgium granted controversial win in Davis Cup, France and Spain also through

:Belgium claimed a bizarre victory over Chile in the Davis Cup on Sunday, while France and Spain also came through the first qualifying round.

Chile and Belgium were tied after Saturday's singles rubbers, and Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen's doubles win over Tomas Barrios Vera and Nicolas Jarry put the Belgians 2-1 up.

In the next singles match, Chile's Cristian Garin and Zizou Bergs split the opening two sets to take the contest into a decider, which ended in unusual and controversial circumstances.

With the final set deadlocked at 5-5, Bergs broke serve and as he celebrated gaining the advantage, he bumped into Garin at the net while changing ends and bundled the Chilean to the ground.

Garin received medical attention but after being cleared fit to continue, he failed to return to the court and Chile received three consecutive time violations resulting in a game penalty, giving Berg a 6-3 4-6 7-5 win. That handed Belgium an unbeatable 3-1 lead.

"This was a rare, unfortunate and very delicate situation and everyone involved, including the independent doctor, conducted due diligence based on rules and procedures," International Tennis Federation (ITF) said in a statement.

"We understand the emotions attached to this unusual incident, but the final decision was made after consideration of all the facts and unique circumstances around it."

Belgium will face Australia in the second round.

The French held a 2-0 lead over Brazil following Saturday's singles action, and after losing the opening set, Benjamin Bonzi and Pierre-Hughes Herbert overcame Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo 4-6 6-3 6-4 to seal the tie.

France, who won the last of their 10 Davis Cup titles in 2017, will face Croatia, who beat them to the trophy in 2018, in the second round.

Spain also came into Sunday's doubles tie with a 2-0 lead over Switzerland, and childhood friends Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar's 6-4 7-5 win over Marc-Andrea Huesler and Dominic Strickler gave the Spanish an unassailable 3-0 lead.

"We grew up together since we were living in Barcelona 12 years ago," Martinez said.

"To share this moment with him is something very special."

Spain will meet Denmark in the next round.

Canada came into Sunday's action 2-0 down to Hungary, but the 2022 champions pulled level with a win in the doubles and Gabriel Diallo's 6-1 6-3 defeat of Fabian Marozsan to take the tie to the final rubber.

Marton Fucsovics outfought Alexis Galarneau 7-6(8) 6-4, and the Hungarians were the final nation to make it through to the second round where they will meet Austria.

The first round of the Davis Cup had 26 teams playing for a place in September's second round of qualifiers.

Last year's runners-up, the Netherlands, will join the competition in the second round which will consist of seven ties in a battle to make November's Final 8 alongside hosts Italy.