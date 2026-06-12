Belgium keeper Courtois thinking about retiring from national team after World Cup

SEATTLE, June 12 : Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is thinking about ending his international career after the World Cup, he said on Thursday as his team prepared for their Group G opener against Egypt in Seattle.

The 34-year-old, who won the first of his 109 caps in 2011, suggested it was time to pass the torch after the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“I don’t know if we should be talking about the future right now, but the chances are greater that I won’t continue after this tournament than that I will,” he told reporters at the Belgian team base.

“I still want to play for a few more years.

“And then you have to take care of your body. My family is here because this could be my last tournament.”

But the Real Madrid goalkeeper also suggested he could be persuaded to continue.

“If we have a good World Cup, of course. And continuing to feel the good atmosphere within the group. Afterward, I’ll need to have an internal discussion with the coach, (technical director) Vincent Mannaert, and the doctors.”

Courtois said that under former coach Domenico Tedesco he was allowed to skip some international breaks, and that reinforced his thinking.

“I noticed that during those international breaks you can get some rest and work quietly in the gym,” he said.

“In addition, over the last year and a half, I’ve had more little physical problems and injuries, so you naturally think more about the future.

"I’m considering passing the torch. There’s a lot of talent coming through with Senne (Lammers) and Mike (Penders).”

Courtois said he was raring to go against Egypt on Monday.

“Yes, I’m very hungry, just like the rest of the group. I feel very good and I’m looking forward to it.

“I also worked very hard on my comeback during the spring. The (quadriceps) injury was unfortunate because at that moment I felt almost unbeatable. But I’m ready to maintain my level now and stay focused,” he added.

Belgium also face Iran and New Zealand in the group stage.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)