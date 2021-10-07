Logo
Belgium make another change after injury to Thorgan Hazard
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Belgium v Italy - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - July 2, 2021 Belgium's Thorgan Hazard in action with Italy's Federico Chiesa Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst/File Photo

07 Oct 2021 02:19AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 02:15AM)
BRUSSELS : Belgium's Thorgan Hazard has been ruled out of this week’s Nations League finals due to an ankle injury, forcing them to make another change to their squad ahead of the mini-tournament in Italy, the Belgian football association said on Wednesday.

Hazard has been struggling with an ankle injury for several weeks and was left behind after two days of treatment when Belgium flew to Italy on the eve of their semi-final against France in Turin on Thursday.

The attacking wide player has been replaced by uncapped defender Arthur Theate.

The 21-year-old Bologna centre back was chosen as Hazard's replacement in the 24-man squad because Belgium also have concerns about the fitness of Jason Denayer, who is still trying to shrug of a muscle strain. Theate is expected to be on the bench on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Belgium called up Thomas Foket to replace injured wing back Thomas Meunier.

(Writing by by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

