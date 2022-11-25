Belgium seek cutting edge against well-marshalled Morocco

Martinez was coy on whether Romelu Lukaku, whose absence was keenly felt against Canada, could feature. The menacing striker has returned to full training having played just two club games since August due to thigh and hamstring issues.

"Romelu has trained with the rest of the group," Martinez says. "Now we’ll see how his body reacts afterwards. I don’t think he’ll be ready to start the match against Morocco, but we’ll find out in the next two days."

Getting Lukaku back ahead of the knockout rounds, should Belgium advance that far, will be a priority but there will be caution against rushing him back into service too soon.

Morocco also have a concern over one of their key names after Noussair Mazraoui was stretchered off in the 0-0 draw with Croatia. It is not clear whether the right-sided player will recover from the hip injury in time.

It was a workmanlike performance against the Croats but one that new coach Walid Regragui feels gives them a platform to build on against Belgium.

"I've only been here for two months and I'm proud of the players. We wanted to achieve another result, but in the end we were satisfied with the draw," he said.

"We will wait for the outcome of the Belgium match, and then we will look to qualify for the last 16 against Canada."

Morocco beat Belgium 4-1 the last time the teams met in 2008, a game in which centre-back Jan Vertonghen and midfielder Axel Witsel both played for the European side.