Belgium strengthen squad for Nations League playoff

BRUSELS : Belgium have called up Ameen Al-Dakhil and Michy Batshuayi as cover for their Nations League playoff against Ukraine as coach Rudi Garcia prepares for players withdrawing because of injury, the Belgian football association said on Tuesday.

Centre back Al Dakhil, 22, has won six previous caps, including Belgium’s last outing against Israel in November, while 32-year-old striker Batshuayi is a 10-year veteran of the national team.

Batshuayi is back in the squad after nearly a year out of contention.

Injuries to attacker Malick Fofana, who scored for Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 last weekend, and full back Arthur Theate, who missed out for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday, could see the pair drop out of contention for the first leg against Ukraine in Murcia, Spain on Thursday.

Belgium will host the return fixture in Genk on Sunday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)