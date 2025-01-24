Belgium take on Frenchman Garcia as national coach

BRUSSELS : Belgium has hired Frenchman Rudi Garcia as the coach of the men's national soccer team, a week after firing Domenico Tedesco following a series of disappointing results.

The Belgian football association said they would hold a press conference later on Friday to confirm Garcia's appointment.

Garcia has managed a series of clubs in France and Italy, including Lille, Roma, Marseille and Lyon as well as Saudi side Al Nassr. He was most recently manager of Napoli, but was dismissed in November 2023 after 16 games in charge.

Belgium next face Ukraine in a home and away Nations League playoff in March to determine who will play in one of the top groups next season. They then travel to North Macedonia in June for their first 2026 World Cup qualifying match.