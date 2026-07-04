Belgium wary of what comes next against US after Senegal let off

RENTON, Washington, July 3 : Belgium have come back down from cloud nine after their last-minute heroics against Senegal but they are wary of what lies ahead against the United States, defender Maxim De Cuyper said on Friday.

Belgium were 2-0 down against Senegal in Seattle on Wednesday but produced an extraordinary comeback to win 3-2 in extra time and squeeze through to the round of 16 to meet the co-hosts in Seattle on Monday.

"All the emotions after the Senegal match have settled down. Of course, it hit me hard at first because it was the first time I'd experienced something like that,” he told a press conference at the team base.

“We had a game plan that we tried to execute as well as possible. At times a strong Senegal side managed to break through, which isn't unusual."

The next match against the U.S. promises to be as gruelling, De Cuyper added.

"The United States have grown into this World Cup. They have a lot of quality," he said.

"We have to show courage on the pitch. When you're playing in front of 80,000 supporters, you have to stick to your own game.

"There were both positives and negatives from our match against Senegal. We need to analyse what we did wrong. It's always better to be 2-0 up with five minutes left. But we showed a great deal of character."

Having battled their way through, Belgium were more determined, the 25-year-old De Cuyper added.

"We've escaped by the skin of our teeth a few times already at this World Cup. That's why we're still very hungry for more. If we can get through at least one more round, there will be much more satisfaction.

"The fact that things have sometimes been difficult at this World Cup is also down to the nature of the matches. At times you're forced to play more on the counterattack. But we believe in our qualities. There's no reason for us to think otherwise," he said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Davis)