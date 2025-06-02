Logo
Belgium's Courtois doubtful for World Cup qualifiers due to back problem
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 24, 2025 Real Madrid' Thibaut Courtois during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

02 Jun 2025 12:54AM
Belgium's Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a back problem ahead of two World Cup qualifiers and the start of the Club World Cup, his LaLiga club said on Sunday.

According to Spanish media, the 33-year-old requires a week of rest and treatment and will miss Belgium's opening Group J qualifiers away to North Macedonia on Friday and at home to Wales the following Monday.

However, he should be available for Real Madrid’s opening Club World Cup match against Al-Hilal in Miami on June 18.

Courtois has been diagnosed with sacroiliitis, which is an inflammation of the joints connecting the lower spine to the pelvis, causing pain and stiffness in the back and hips.

Source: Reuters
