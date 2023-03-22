Logo
Sport

Belgium's Doku out of qualifier as De Bruyne named new captain
Sport

Belgium's Doku out of qualifier as De Bruyne named new captain

Belgium's Doku out of qualifier as De Bruyne named new captain
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v Olympique de Marseille - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - March 5, 2023 Stade Rennes' Jeremy Doku receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as Arnaud Kalimuendo and Benjamin Bourigeaud look on REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Belgium's Doku out of qualifier as De Bruyne named new captain
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Croatia v Belgium - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Belgium's Jeremy Doku looks dejected after the match as Belgium are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
22 Mar 2023 02:09AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2023 02:09AM)
BRUSSELS : Striker Jeremy Doku has pulled out of Belgium’s squad for Friday’s European Championship qualifier against Sweden and next week’s friendly in Germany because of a muscle injury, the Belgian Football Association said on Tuesday.

Doku, 20, has returned to Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais for treatment and been replaced by uncapped 19-year-old Johan Bakayoko, who plays for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Belgium trained for the first time on Tuesday under new coach Domenico Tedesco, who named Kevin De Bruyne as the team's new captain.

De Bruyne takes over from Eden Hazard, who retired from international football after Belgium failed to get past the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar.

Source: Reuters

