Belgium's Evenepoel rules out Soudal-Quick Step exit

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has said he has no plans to leave Soudal-Quick Step amid speculation of a move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Belgium's Evenepoel, who claimed gold in the men's road race and time trial at the Paris Olympics this year, is under contract with Belgian team Soudal-Quick Step until the end of 2026.

"I'll stay where I am, that's pretty clear," 2022 Vuelta a Espana winner Evenepoel told reporters on Friday. "No transfers."

"There has been speculation as always and I think some information was more than I knew myself, which was pretty funny to hear, but nothing changes," he added in an interview with Cycling News.

"I'll stay with my (Soudal-QuickStep) teammates. We'll work and fight for the biggest goal, that is to one day win the Tour de France."

The 24-year-old retained his world road time trial title at the world championships in Zurich, Switzerland on Sunday.