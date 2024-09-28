Logo
Sport

Belgium's Evenepoel rules out Soudal-Quick Step exit
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - UCI World Championships 2024 - Zurich, Switzerland - September 22, 2024 Gold medallist Belgium's Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium after winning the men's elite individual time trial to become world champion REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

28 Sep 2024 02:32PM
Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has said he has no plans to leave Soudal-Quick Step amid speculation of a move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Belgium's Evenepoel, who claimed gold in the men's road race and time trial at the Paris Olympics this year, is under contract with Belgian team Soudal-Quick Step until the end of 2026.

"I'll stay where I am, that's pretty clear," 2022 Vuelta a Espana winner Evenepoel told reporters on Friday. "No transfers."

"There has been speculation as always and I think some information was more than I knew myself, which was pretty funny to hear, but nothing changes," he added in an interview with Cycling News.

"I'll stay with my (Soudal-QuickStep) teammates. We'll work and fight for the biggest goal, that is to one day win the Tour de France."

The 24-year-old retained his world road time trial title at the world championships in Zurich, Switzerland on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

