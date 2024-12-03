Belgium's Evenepoel suffers crash during training

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has been hospitalized following a collision with a postal vehicle in Belgium on Tuesday, team Soudal-QuickStep's manager Patrick Lefevere said.

According to Belgian media reports, the 24-year-old crashed into an open door of a postal vehicle while he was on a training ride in Oetingen.

"Remco has pain in his shoulder and his hand. Our doctor is working on it," Lefevere told Belgium's state-funded sports website Sporza.

"His bike broke in two in that incident. But it's better to split his bike in two than his arm."

Evenepoel, who claimed gold in the men's road race and time trial at the Paris Olympics this year, was conscious after the incident, reports said.

"We don't know much more ourselves... He has already sent us a message, so we hope everything is okay," Evenepoel's father Patrick told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

Soudal-QuickStep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.