Belgium's Lukaku out of Poland game due to ankle injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 19, 2022 Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

06 Jun 2022 11:36PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 12:20AM)
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League group game against Poland due to a right ankle injury sustained in their heavy home defeat by the Netherlands last Friday, the team said on Monday.

Lukaku started Belgium's Nations League opener against the Dutch on Friday and suffered the injury in a clash with defender Nathan Ake before leaving the pitch less than 30 minutes into the match, which his side eventually lost 4-1.

Belgium tweeted on Monday that the Chelsea forward, who had also been hurt in a training ground collision before the game against the Netherlands, had started treatment and would miss the match against Poland.

They did not say if the 29-year-old would be able to recover in time for their match against Wales on Saturday or the reverse fixture at Poland next week.

Source: Reuters

