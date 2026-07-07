Belgium's new approach without big names pays dividends

ATLANTA, July 7 : Belgium look to have found their best playing style at the World Cup after thrashing co-hosts the U.S. 4-1 on Monday, but the successful tinkering of coach Rudi Garcia has come at a cost to his top players.

Belgium had been on the brink of elimination in the first knockout round against Senegal, coming back from two goals down with five minutes to play to advance to the round of 16, where Garcia made significant changes to the side.

Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku were all benched, with De Bruyne, so long the talisman of the team, not even used in the clash in Seattle.

Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana and Dodi Lukebakio replaced Hans Vanaken, De Bruyne, and Doku, with Charles De Ketelaere moving to a centre forward role that reaped immediate reward with two first-half goals to set the Belgians on their way to a comfortable victory.

Before kickoff, Garcia said his selections were logical given the players' training form and tactics for the day, and they worked out perfectly as the Belgians produced their best football of the tournament.

Their approach left the hosts looking listless and overawed, as a more aggressive midfield with captain Youri Tielemans pushed higher repeatedly won the second balls and regained possession quickly.

They also used the space out wide to stretch a brittle and static U.S. defence.

ONANA'S LOSS TO KNEE INJURY DID NOT HAMPER BELGIUM

Not even the loss of Onana to a knee injury in the first half put them off their stride, with Vanaken taking over his role in front of the three defenders.

Garcia said he had been sure of his line-up until hours before kickoff on Monday but knew how he wanted to play.

“We wanted to take control of the game from the start," he said.

“The plan was to bring Kevin in if we needed him, but once we scored, it was no longer necessary,” Garcia explained.

“And when Onana was injured, we turned to Hans with his stature. By the way, I am very happy with his goal because at that age (33) to score at a World Cup, after not always being called up to the national team.”

Garcia had been the subject of much criticism in Belgium as they struggled through the first round, drawing their opening two games before a comprehensive 5-1 win over New Zealand meant they topped the group.

Against Senegal, they only survived courtesy of their opponent’s defensive folly, winning with a penalty late in extra time after being on the brink of elimination.

Belgium, however, will now consider themselves serious contenders ahead of Friday’s quarter-final against Spain in Los Angeles.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ed Osmond)