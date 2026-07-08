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Belgium's Onana suffers World Cup-ending knee injury against US
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Belgium's Onana suffers World Cup-ending knee injury against US

Belgium's Onana suffers World Cup-ending knee injury against US

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Belgium's Amadou Onana reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

08 Jul 2026 02:25AM
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SEATTLE, July 7 : Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in their World Cup last-16 victory over the United States, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the medical examinations have confirmed that Amadou has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament," Belgium team doctor Brahim Hacene said in a statement. "This is devastating news, both for him personally and for the team."

The statement added that, having consulted with his club Aston Villa, Onana will remain with the Belgium squad until at least after their quarter-final game against Spain on Friday.

Onana was replaced in the 21st minute of Belgium's 4-1 win over the U.S. after landing awkwardly, though he celebrated with his teammates on the pitch while using crutches after the game.

Source: Reuters
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