Bellingham double allows Real to fight back and win Clasico at Barcelona
Sport

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 28, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham scores their second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 28, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal with Antonio Rudiger REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 28, 2023 Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga in action with FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 28, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 28, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan scores their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
29 Oct 2023 12:32AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2023 12:40AM)
BARCELONA: Real Madrid battled back to win 2-1 at Barcelona in a nervy LaLiga 'El Clasico' on Saturday  (Oct 28) thanks to a brace by top scorer Jude Bellingham in the second half.

Barcelona produced a performance full of verve and skill, with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opening the scoring from close range in the sixth minute by taking advantage of a bad defensive mistake by the visitors.

However, Barca were punished for failing to convert their dominance into goals as Bellingham made the most of the two chances he had in the second half.

First he unleashed an unstoppable strike from range into the upper left corner in the 68th minute and then, in stoppage time, he scored the winner after collecting a Luka Modric pass inside the box.

Real Madrid are top of the standings on 28 points, level with Girona. Barca are third on 24.

Source: Reuters

