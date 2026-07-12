Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway

MIAMI, July 11 : Jude Bellingham scored twice as England beat Norway 2-1 in an extra time thriller in their World Cup quarter-final in Miami Stadium on Saturday.

• Bellingham scored the winner in the first half of extra time when he was quickest to pounce on a rebound from a save.

• Norway's Andreas Schjelderup had opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a rasping strike that went in off the far post.

• Bellingham equalised for England in first-half added time when he glided into the box and fired past two defenders.

• Bellingham is now level with Harry Kane on six goals in the tournament.

• England will play either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final.