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Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway
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Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway

Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal with England's Harry Kane and John Stones REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal past Norway's Orjan Nyland REUTERS/Marco Bello
Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland reacts IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Sam Navarro
Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland reacts with England's Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
12 Jul 2026 07:52AM (Updated: 12 Jul 2026 07:55AM)
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MIAMI, July 11 : Jude Bellingham scored twice as England beat Norway 2-1 in an extra time thriller in their World Cup quarter-final in Miami Stadium on Saturday. 

• Bellingham scored the winner in the first half of extra time when he was quickest to pounce on a rebound from a save.

• Norway's Andreas Schjelderup had opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a rasping strike that went in off the far post.

• Bellingham equalised for England in first-half added time when he glided into the box and fired past two defenders.

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• Bellingham is now level with Harry Kane on six goals in the tournament.

• England will play either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final.

Source: Reuters
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