Bellingham handed two-match suspension for verbally abusing referee

MADRID : Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been given a two-match ban for verbally abusing a referee during his team's 1-1 LaLiga draw at Osasuna on Saturday, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

Bellingham, 21, was sent off by referee Jose Munuera Montero who thought the England international had directed abusive language at him.

Although Bellingham and his coach Carlo Ancelotti said the official had been mistaken, the RFEF Disciplinary Committee did not agree and imposed the punishment for "attitudes of contempt or lack of consideration towards referees".

Real Madrid said they will appeal to try to have Bellingham available for LaLiga games against Girona and Betis.

Saturday's incident sparked an unlikely debate in Spanish media about translation and cultural interpretations of English profanity. It also fuelled a feud between Real Madrid and the country's soccer authorities after Real lodged a letter of complaint against LaLiga's referees after what they said were a number of unfair decisions.

RFEF issued an statement on Tuesday saying referees were sickened by the abuse Montero has received since sending Bellingham off.