Bellingham says he will undergo shoulder surgery after Club World Cup

CHARLOTTE :Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham confirmed on Sunday that he will undergo surgery to address a long-standing shoulder issue after the conclusion of the Club World Cup in the United States.

The 21-year-old, who has been managing the injury since 2023, has played through discomfort for both club and country. Real Madrid have scheduled the operation to follow the tournament, which concludes later this month.

Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year, has frequently been seen wearing strapping on his shoulder during matches. The injury first flared up in a match against Rayo Vallecano, forcing him to miss two games for both Real Madrid and England late in 2023.

Speaking after Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Mexico’s Pachuca in the Club World Cup, Bellingham explained his decision to proceed with surgery. “I’ve reached the point where the pain isn’t so bad, but I was sick of playing with the sling,” he told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“I’m losing a lot of weight from sweating so much, and I’ve decided that I’ll have surgery after the tournament. I’ve been waiting for a long time, and my patience is running out, but the physios and doctors have been incredible. I just want to feel free,” he added.

Despite his discomfort, Bellingham has been a key figure for Real Madrid since joining the club in the summer of 2023 from Borussia Dortmund, helping the Spanish giants win the LaLiga and Champions League double in his first campaign. The timeline for Bellingham’s return remains unclear.