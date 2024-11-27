Bellingham willing to adapt to help Real find winning formula

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham feels he is most effective playing as an attacker but the England international said he is willing to play a more withdrawn role to accommodate his team mates and help the side win.

Bellingham was a key player in Real's Champions League and LaLiga double last season but has not been as effective since being moved to a less attacking role following the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

The 21-year-old got off to a spectacular start in Spain last year, netting eight goals in the first nine LaLiga games, but has just two in nine in this campaign after scoring in back-to-back matches this month.

"It's been like any other adaptation," Bellingham told reporters on Tuesday.

"It changes the dynamic a bit, the style of play and the approach, but I've shown that I can play in different positions. I prefer a bit more up front, but it's not important for me.

"I'm willing to play wherever they put me and I'm not affected by the position. We always set the team up to win ... I joined last summer and the club lost (Karim) Benzema, one of its best players.

"There was a gap and it was a way to compensate for this lack of goals. This year we have signed one of the best players of this generation, who has scored an unbelievable amount of goals. My role is going to change and I'm totally willing to do that."

Real face Liverpool in the Champions League later on Wednesday before hosting Getafe in LaLiga on Sunday.