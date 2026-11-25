Nov 24 : Jude Bellingham came off the bench to score a spectacular goal as Real Madrid maintained their perfect Champions League start with a 5-1 comeback victory over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, while Arsenal were held 1-1 at home by Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City drew 2-2 with Napoli.

Real Madrid looked in real trouble at home to PSV, going in at the break behind to Ivan Perisic's penalty, before they roared back through a goal from Federico Valverde and Bellingham's stunning strike.

Having seen an acrobatic volley blocked minutes earlier, the England midfielder controlled Kylian Mbappe's pass with two touches in the air and curled a superb shot into the far corner from well outside the area.

Mbappe netted twice to put Real out of sight before Vinicius Jr got in on the act with a late goal having struck the post twice earlier in the game.

Real moved top of the standings on 15 points, three ahead of Paris St Germain who host AS Roma on Wednesday. Como, 1-0 winners over AEK Athens, and Real Betis, who beat Slovan Bratislava 2-0, also have 12 points, one more than Arsenal.

The Premier League leaders' clash with their Bundesliga counterparts ended all square after a second-half goal from Dortmund's Maximilian Beier cancelled out Viktor Gyokeres' strike in the 10th minute.

Manchester City had to come from behind twice after a scoreless opening half. Ayyoub Bouaddi equalised following Rasmus Hojlund's opener for Napoli and Rayan Cherki scored four minutes from time to rescue a point for City after Noa Lang put Napoli back in front.

BELLINGHAM BEAUTY

Jose Mourinho won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, but fell at the semi-final stage in each of his three seasons during his previous spell in charge at Real. He opted to leave Bellingham on the bench for the visit of PSV, and it almost went horribly wrong.

PSV took a deserved lead in the 32nd minute, with 37-year-old captain Perisic showing all his experience, ignoring the whistles ringing out around the Bernabeu before sending Thibaut Courtois the wrong way from the spot.

They almost doubled their lead before the break as the unmarked Kodai Sano glanced a header off target as the visitors continued to cause Real serious problems.

Mourinho responded with three changes at the interval, including the introduction of Bellingham.

"We were struggling to keep possession but, when Jude came on, he gave us that peace of mind and we could play much better," Valverde told Movistar.

Real equalised five minutes after the break, thanks to Arda Guler's quick-thinking, with the Turkish midfielder flicking a backheeled pass to Valverde in the area, who steered his first-time shot into the bottom corner.

Real's fans were on their feet 10 minutes later, scarcely believing what they had seen, while Bellingham's teammates looked similarly shell-shocked.

Marc Cucurella walked away with his head in his hands in wonder while the other Real players rushed to congratulate the scorer.

Real took command after Bellingham's goal and punished a loose pass in the PSV defence, Guler finding the unmarked Mbappe to extend the France forward's scoring run to seven successive Champions League appearances.

Mbappe added his second before Vinicius rounded off a resounding victory from Bellingham's pass, underlining the Spanish side's credentials as serious contenders to take PSG's crown.

Elsewhere, Porto claimed a 1-0 win at Feyenoord, RB Leipzig defeated Lens 3-1, Galatasaray beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Bodo/Glimt beat LASK by the same scoreline.