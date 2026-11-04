Belozoglu named Fenerbahce head coach

Nov 3 : Turkish club Fenerbahce have appointed Emre Belozoglu as coach, the Super Lig side said on Tuesday.
• Belozoglu, 46, returns to Fenerbahce after a brief interim stint in 2021
• The former midfielder replaces Ismail Kartal after Dirk Kuyt's brief interim spell
• Belozoglu arrives from Kasimpasa and will face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday
• Fenerbahce are sixth in the Super Lig with 16 points after 10 matches
• Belozoglu previously played at Inter Milan and Newcastle United before retiring in 2020