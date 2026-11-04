Logo
Logo

Sport

Belozoglu named Fenerbahce head coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Belozoglu named Fenerbahce head coach

Belozoglu named Fenerbahce head coach

Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. v KAA Gent - Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - March 15, 2023 Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. coach Emre Belozoglu reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer

04 Nov 2026 05:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 3 : Turkish club Fenerbahce have appointed Emre Belozoglu as coach, the Super Lig side said on Tuesday.

• Belozoglu, 46, returns to Fenerbahce after a brief interim stint in 2021

• The former midfielder replaces Ismail Kartal after Dirk Kuyt's brief interim spell

• Belozoglu arrives from Kasimpasa and will face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Fenerbahce are sixth in the Super Lig with 16 points after 10 matches

• Belozoglu previously played at Inter Milan and Newcastle United before retiring in 2020

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement