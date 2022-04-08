Logo
Ben Arfa's future at Lille in doubt after incident with coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Lille - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - January 22, 2022 Lille's Hatem Ben Arfa during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

08 Apr 2022 10:23PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 10:23PM)
Hatem Ben Arfa's future at Lille appeared in doubt after he said the club's coach and president were 'twisted' following a post-match incident last weekend.

The mercurial forward, who is at Lille on a six-month contract, displayed "inappropriate behaviour", according to coach Jocelyn Gourvennec, after a 0-0 draw against strugglers Girondins de Bordeaux last Saturday.

"We had an incident. A player behaved inappropriately in the dressing room just after the game. It was difficult for me to understand because I have a lot of affection for this player," Gourvennec told a news conference on Friday.

"The president has a rule: you don't touch the club, the team, the coach. From my position as a coach, it is obvious that it was impossible to let something happen that could alter the unity of the team, the group, the dressing room.

"On this basis, the club has initiated a procedure, which is underway... Some twisted things can happen. That's not a reason to be twisted."

Gourvennec would not name the player involved, but he was identified by French sports daily L'Equipe as former France international Ben Arfa, who subsequently reacted on Instagram.

L'Equipe reported that the incident occurred over the way Lille, the French champions, were playing.

"You talk about twisted? When you and your president are the most twisted. Your problem is incompetence #allezlelosc," Ben Arfa wrote.

Lille were not reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

