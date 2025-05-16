Ben Sulayem backs Hamilton's father for FIA role

IMOLA, Italy :Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony is set for an official role at Formula One's governing body after advising FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on young driver development, it emerged on Thursday.

The details were first reported by the Times newspaper and confirmed as correct by a spokesman for the International Automobile Federation (FIA) at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The FIA's Young Driver Development Pathway, relating to grassroots development and the protection of young drivers from unethical managers or agents, is set to be launched at the governing body's conference in Macau in June.

Ben Sulayem is expected to stand for a second four-year term in December with Spaniard Carlos Sainz - a two times rally champion whose son and namesake races for Williams - considering standing against the Emirati.

Any candidate, and others could emerge, would need to run with a list of nominated vice-presidents with two from Europe and one each from the remaining five regions.

Anthony Hamilton's alignment with Ben Sulayem would appear to remove his name from those who might support an alternative candidate.

Seven times world champion Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver who moved from Mercedes to Ferrari in January, has had a difficult relationship with Ben Sulayem but Anthony has not been part of his management team for some years.