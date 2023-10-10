Logo
Sport

Benchikha resigns as USM Alger coach after being insulted by fans
Sport

10 Oct 2023 05:41AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2023 05:58AM)
African Confederation Cup holders USM Alger have parted ways with coach Abdelhak Benchikha, who handed in his resignation after being heckled by the club's fans.

The Algerian club said on Facebook that the incident occurred “when Benchikha was preparing to lead the team’s training session.”

It added that a group of fans were waiting at the entrance of the Omar Hammadi Stadium "and as soon as Abdelhak Benchikha arrived, they attacked him with insulting obscene words, which made him immediately submit his resignation."

The fans criticised Benchikha after USM were beaten 1-0 by JS Kabylie in the Algerian League on Saturday.

Bottom-placed USM Alger have yet to earn a point following two matches. They have two games in hand due to matches being postponed.

Benchikha led USM to their first African Confederation Cup title in June.

USM kicked off the new season by defeating Al-Ahly of Egypt to win the African Super Cup.

Source: Reuters

