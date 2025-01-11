Bencic taking parenting tips from Federer after returning to tour

MELBOURNE : Returning to the tennis circuit as a new parent can pose plenty of challenges but Belinda Bencic said on Saturday she hoped to learn from the experiences of fellow Swiss Roger Federer.

Bencic and her partner, fitness trainer Martin Hromkovic, welcomed their daughter Bella in April before the Tokyo Olympic champion returned to action in October, playing in the Billie Jean King Cup and a few lower level tournaments.

Ahead of her Grand Slam return at the Australian Open, the 27-year-old said that apart from the other mothers on tour she had also spoken to her now-retired former mixed doubles partner Federer about how he managed two sets of twins.

"We talk from time to time. Of course, he has four kids so that's a whole different situation," Bencic told reporters at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

"I saw them at the Hopman Cup and also in the Grand Slams, and it's just impressive how the whole logistics work with them. I think that's something we can pick up from and learn from but for now, I think we're managing it really good.

"Here in Australia, it's a test for us. It's our first long trip and I think we're seeing how we are managing everything."

Bencic warmed up for the year's first Grand Slam, which begins on Sunday, by playing in the United Cup mixed team event before going out in the second round at Adelaide.

She meets former French Open champion Jeļena Ostapenko in her Melbourne Park opener.