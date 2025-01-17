Logo
Bencic through to Australian Open last 16 after Osaka retires with injury
Bencic through to Australian Open last 16 after Osaka retires with injury
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 17, 2025 Switzerland's Belinda Bencic reacts during her third round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 17, 2025 Japan's Naomi Osaka looks on during her third round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 17, 2025 Japan's Naomi Osaka alongside Switzerland's Belinda Bencic after retiring from their third round match REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
17 Jan 2025 03:42PM
MELBOURNE : Swiss Belinda Bencic advanced to the last 16 of the Australian Open after two-time champion Naomi Osaka retired during Friday's third-round match with an injury.

Bencic took the first set in a tiebreak 7-6(3) before Japan's Osaka, who had also pulled out of the Auckland final earlier this month due to an abdominal injury, withdrew from the contest.

Osaka led 5-2 in the opening set but showed signs of struggles with her abdomen and called for a physio during a changeover. The 27-year-old initially soldiered on after treatment before eventually retiring.

"I really feel for Naomi, I saw her struggling a little bit at the end of the set and obviously it's not the way you would like this match to end," Bencic said.

"I thought it was a good match so hopefully she'll be fine soon and she can play well for the rest of the season."

Bencic will play either third seed Coco Gauff or Leylah Fernandez in the next round.

Source: Reuters

