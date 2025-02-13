Benfica beat 10-man Monaco to take first step towards last 16

MONACO : Benfica took a big step towards the Champions League last 16 when they claimed a 1-0 victory at 10-man Monaco in the first leg of the playoffs on Wednesday.

Vangelis Pavlidis scored the only goal early in the second half just before Moatasem al-Musrati was shown a red card after a second booking.

Benfica prevailed 3-2 at Louis II Stadium in their previous encounter in the league phase last November and they maintained their unbeaten record against the principality side in European competitions.

The return leg will be played next Tuesday with a spot against Barcelona or Liverpool going to the winners.

Alvaro Carreras and Maghnes Akliouche were the first players in action for Benfica and Monaco respectively in a lively start before the intensity dropped down a notch.

The hosts enjoyed possession but lacked creativity and Benfica reached the interval unscathed.

Things deteriorated for Monaco after the break with Pavlidis beating goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki with a delicate chip in the 48th minute and Al-Musrati picking up a second yellow card in the 52nd.

Majecki kept Monaco afloat just after the hour with a superb save to deny Pavlidis but they never really threatened again.

