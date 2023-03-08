Benfica crush Brugge 5-1 to reach Champions League quarter-finals

LISBON: Clinical Benfica thrashed shell-shocked Club Brugge 5-1 to knock them out of the Champions League and reach the quarter finals 7-1 on aggregate at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday (Mar 7).

Benfica took the lead in the 38th minute through Rafa Silva who dribbled past two defenders and fired a left foot strike into the net after a counter-attack started by Goncalo Ramos who sped up the left channel before crossing to the far post.

Ramos then scored either side of the break before Joao Mario extended the lead with a penalty in the 71st minute.

Substitute David Neres grabbed the fifth six minutes later before Bjorn Meijer got a consolation Brugge in the 87th.