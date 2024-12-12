Benfica held as Skorupski stands tall for Bologna

LISBON : Wasteful Benfica struggled to a 0-0 home against Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday as visiting keeper Lukasz Skorupski made crucial saves to keep the hosts out.

Benfica are 15th in the standings with 10 points while Bologna's campaign is on the brink of ending with only two points and a six-point gap to the last playoff spot.

Benfica thought they had got off to a flying start after two minutes when Vangelis Pavlidis scored, but a VAR check ruled out the effort for offside.

Pavlidis was denied from close range by Skorupski with a superb reflex save in the second half and Benfica wasted late chances as the points were shared in the first-ever meeting between the teams.