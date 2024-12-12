Logo
Sport

Benfica held as Skorupski stands tall for Bologna
Sport

Benfica held as Skorupski stands tall for Bologna

Soccer Football - Champions League - Benfica v Bologna - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - December 11, 2024 Benfica's Angel Di Maria in action with Bologna's Jhon Lucumi REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Benfica v Bologna - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - December 11, 2024 Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis shoots at goal as Bologna's Lukasz Skorupski makes a save REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Benfica v Bologna - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - December 11, 2024 Bologna's Samuel Iling-Junior in action with Benfica's Fredrik Aursnes REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Benfica v Bologna - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - December 11, 2024 Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis in action with Bologna's Kacper Urbanski REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
12 Dec 2024 06:13AM
LISBON : Wasteful Benfica struggled to a 0-0 home against Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday as visiting keeper Lukasz Skorupski made crucial saves to keep the hosts out.

Benfica are 15th in the standings with 10 points while Bologna's campaign is on the brink of ending with only two points and a six-point gap to the last playoff spot.

Benfica thought they had got off to a flying start after two minutes when Vangelis Pavlidis scored, but a VAR check ruled out the effort for offside.

Pavlidis was denied from close range by Skorupski with a superb reflex save in the second half and Benfica wasted late chances as the points were shared in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Source: Reuters

