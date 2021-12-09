Benfica progress to last 16 at expense of Barcelona

LISBON : Benfica stormed into the last 16 of the Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday, qualifying at the expense of Barcelona.

The Portuguese side took a deserved lead in the 16th minute when Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk met a Joao Mario cross at the near post to score against his former club.

Things got even better for the hosts in the 22nd when Brazilian Gilberto pounced on a botched clearance from Dynamo's Benjamin Verbic and slammed the ball in with one touch.

Benfica finished second in Group E on eight points to reach the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in five years, while Dynamo came bottom with one. Group winners Bayern Munich ended with a maximum 18 points after beating third-placed Barcelona 3-0.

