Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Benfica progress to last 16 at expense of Barcelona
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Benfica progress to last 16 at expense of Barcelona

Benfica progress to last 16 at expense of Barcelona

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Benfica v Dynamo Kyiv - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - December 8, 2021 Dynamo Kiev's Benjamin Verbic in action with Benfica's Roman Yaremchuk REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

09 Dec 2021 06:14AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 06:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LISBON : Benfica stormed into the last 16 of the Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday, qualifying at the expense of Barcelona.

The Portuguese side took a deserved lead in the 16th minute when Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk met a Joao Mario cross at the near post to score against his former club.

Things got even better for the hosts in the 22nd when Brazilian Gilberto pounced on a botched clearance from Dynamo's Benjamin Verbic and slammed the ball in with one touch.

Benfica finished second in Group E on eight points to reach the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in five years, while Dynamo came bottom with one. Group winners Bayern Munich ended with a maximum 18 points after beating third-placed Barcelona 3-0.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us