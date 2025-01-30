Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Benfica progress to playoffs with 2-0 win at Juventus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Benfica progress to playoffs with 2-0 win at Juventus

Benfica progress to playoffs with 2-0 win at Juventus
Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus v Benfica - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 29, 2025 Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis scores their first goal REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Benfica progress to playoffs with 2-0 win at Juventus
Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus v Benfica - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 29, 2025 Juventus' Weston McKennie in action with Benfica's Fredrik Aursnes REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Benfica progress to playoffs with 2-0 win at Juventus
Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus v Benfica - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 29, 2025 Benfica fans celebrate with scarves at the end of the match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Benfica progress to playoffs with 2-0 win at Juventus
Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus v Benfica - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 29, 2025 Benfica coach Bruno Lage applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
30 Jan 2025 06:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN, Italy : Benfica secured their place in the Champions League playoffs with a 2-0 win away to Juventus, who were already assured of their playoff spot coming into the final game of the league phase on Wednesday.

The opening goal came in the 16th minute when Vangelis Pavlidis put the visitors ahead and the Benfica striker could have doubled the lead before the break but for a fine save by Mattia Perin.

Benfica finished off the job 10 minutes from time with Orkun Kokcu netting, and they leap-frogged Juventus in the standings, moving on to 13 points, one ahead of the Italians.

Juventus came into the match highly unlikely to clinch a top-eight spot to qualify automatically for the last 16, even with a win, while Benfica had everything to play for and the hungrier side were rewarded with all three points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement