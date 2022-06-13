Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Benfica reach agreement with Liverpool to sell Nunez for 75 million euros
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Benfica reach agreement with Liverpool to sell Nunez for 75 million euros

Benfica reach agreement with Liverpool to sell Nunez for 75 million euros

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Benfica v FC Porto - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - May 7, 2022 Benfica coach Nelson Verissimo with Darwin Nunez REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

13 Jun 2022 10:17AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Benfica have reached an agreement with Liverpool for the sale of forward Darwin Nunez for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($78.59 million), the Portuguese club announced on Monday.

The agreement, which includes 20 million euros in add-ons, is dependent on Nunez signing an employment contract with Liverpool, the statement added.

Nunez was the top scorer in Portugal's top flight in the 2021-22 season and scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica, including goals in both legs of the club's Champions League quarter-final defeat by Liverpool.

His ability to play out wide and through the middle would make him the ideal replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool finished the 2021-22 season with the FA Cup and League Cup but came second in the league and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Benfica purchased Nunez from Almeria in the summer of 2020 for 24 million euros and British media have said the Spanish club is set to receive 20 per cent of any profit from his transfer.

($1 = 0.9543 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us