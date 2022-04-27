Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Benfica reach agreement in principle with Schmidt to become new boss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Benfica reach agreement in principle with Schmidt to become new boss

Benfica reach agreement in principle with Schmidt to become new boss

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - PSV Eindhoven v Leicester City - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - April 14, 2022 PSV Eindhoven coach Roger Schmidt REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

27 Apr 2022 07:43PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 07:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Benfica have reached an agreement in principle to hire PSV manager Roger Schmidt as their new head coach, the Portuguese club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Benfica said that negotiations were taking place for German Schmidt, whose contract at the Dutch Eredivisie club expires at the end of the season, to replace Nelson Verissimo.

The club added that the deal was not yet formalised.

Schmidt made his name at Salzburg and Bayer Leverkusen before a spell in China where he was sacked in mid-2019 by Beijing Guoan.

He then took over at Dutch side PSV, who last month said that former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Ruud van Nistelrooy had signed a three-year contract to become the head coach from next season.

Verissimo took charge of Benfica in December following the sacking of Jorge Jesus.

Benfica are third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with 68 points from 31 matches.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us